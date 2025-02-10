Selena Gomez on returning to music: ‘It’s going to be very hard for me to ever go back’

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



In a conversation with moderator Dave Karger at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, Selena Gomez opened up about a potential return to music: “I think I’m ready to just focus on this for a while. I think film and art making and being around such incredible, talented people that have done nothing but uplift me along the way... I don’t know, it’s going to be very hard for me to ever go back to music afterwards.”





Gomez spoke at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival as part of the festival’s 2025 Virtuosos Awards. Gomez received the award for her work in “Emilia Pérez” alongside fellow honorees Sebastian Stan (“The Apprentice”), Fernanda Torres (“I’m Still Here”), Ariana Grande (“Wicked)”, Clarence Maclin (“Sing Sing”), Mikey Madison (“Anora”) and John Magaro (“September 5”). According to the film festival, the Virtuoso Award recognizes “a select group of talent whose noteworthy performances in films this season has propelled them into the forefront of national cinematic conversation.”