Advertisement
VIDEO | 00:45
Selena Gomez on returning to music: ‘It’s going to be very hard for me to ever go back’
Entertainment & Arts

Selena Gomez on returning to music: ‘It’s going to be very hard for me to ever go back’

By Nicholas DucassiAudience Editor 
In a conversation with moderator Dave Karger at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, Selena Gomez opened up about a potential return to music: “I think I’m ready to just focus on this for a while. I think film and art making and being around such incredible, talented people that have done nothing but uplift me along the way... I don’t know, it’s going to be very hard for me to ever go back to music afterwards.”


Gomez spoke at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival as part of the festival’s 2025 Virtuosos Awards. Gomez received the award for her work in “Emilia Pérez” alongside fellow honorees Sebastian Stan (“The Apprentice”), Fernanda Torres (“I’m Still Here”), Ariana Grande (“Wicked)”, Clarence Maclin (“Sing Sing”), Mikey Madison (“Anora”) and John Magaro (“September 5”). According to the film festival, the Virtuoso Award recognizes “a select group of talent whose noteworthy performances in films this season has propelled them into the forefront of national cinematic conversation.”
Entertainment & ArtsMusic
Nicholas Ducassi

Nicholas Ducassi is an audience editor for Entertainment and Arts at the Los Angeles Times. He has interviewed artists at the Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and more, including Eva Longoria, Seth Meyers, America Ferrera, Henry Winkler, Helen Mirren and Jamie Lee Curtis. His videos have garnered more than 100 million views and nominations from the Television Academy and the L.A. Press Club.

Advertisement