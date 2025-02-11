How the L.A. River fought back

You may have noticed that certain stretches of the L.A. River are flourishing with diverse wildlife, including birds, trees and fish. And yet, other parts of the river remain bare.



To learn how this is possible, Rebecca Castillo visited the Glendale Narrows, an approximately eight mile scenic segment of the river that runs adjacent from Glendale down to Elysian Valley, and spoke with Friends of the LA River, a group founded by activist Lewis Macadams in 1986 with the goal of restoring the river.