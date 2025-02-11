LA Times Today: What L.A. can learn from San Francisco’s 1906 disaster

Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Here at home, as we begin the rebuilding from the Palisades and Eaton fires, L.A. could learn lessons from past disasters.



L.A. Times columnist Patt Morrison looked for clues in how another California metropolis rebuilt after fires destroyed that city more than a century ago.



Here’s what Patt says.