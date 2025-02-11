LA Times Today: Trump’s call for U.S. takeover of Gaza hits wall of opposition

President Donald Trump doubled down on his call for taking over Gaza and developing the land into what he calls the “Riviera of the Middle East.”



Israeli officials have welcomed the plan but America’s Arab partners in the region reacted with scorn and disbelief.



Nabih Bulos is the L.A. Times Middle East bureau chief based in Beirut, Lebanon and joined Lisa McRee with the latest.