LA Times Today: The feds closed Mt. Baldy to hiking until December 2025. Rebellion is brewing

Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



The highest point in L.A. County offers breathtaking views, but if summiting Mt. Baldy was on your bucket list for 2025, it seems you are out of luck.



The U.S. Forest Service says popular hiking trails like Devil’s Backbone will remain closed for the entire year after a wildfire ravaged Mt. Baldy village in September. Locals and hikers aren’t having it though.



L.A. Times staff writer Jack Dolan covered the controversy and talked to hikers, businesses and so called “trail Karens” to paint a full picture.