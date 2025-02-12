Timothée Chalamet leads 2000-person chorus of “Happy Birthday” for Josh Brolin

“I’m gonna f— kill you,” Josh Brolin told Timothée Chalamet after the young actor said he felt like “the clock was ticking” because he was about to turn 30. Chalamet discovered Josh Brolin was about to turn 57, so he led a packed house at the Arlington Theatre in Santa Barbara in a spirited round of “Happy Birthday” before Brolin roasted him to Arrakis and back. Watch till the end, then pop a couple ibuprofen and ice those knees in solidarity.



Chalamet and Brolin were in conversation ahead of the “A Complete Unknown” star receiving the Arlington Artist of the Year award at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

