LA Times Today: Many residents with disabilities can’t flee fires on their own. Could a database help?

As the Eaton fire was destroying parts of Altadena when a 100-year-old woman was left behind at a senior care facility. The chaotic evacuations highlighted the need for a countywide database to track disabled residents who can’t flee fires on their own.



Rebecca Ellis covers L.A. County government for the L.A. Times and joined Lisa McRee with the story.