LA Times Today: Is your home protected from wildfire?

Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

As the conversation shifts to rebuilding after the recent fires, experts are encouraging home owners take the time to re-consider their property’s design and landscaping. Among them is Elisa Read Pappaterra, a landscape architect who lives in Pasadena and was forced to evacuate during the Eaton fire.



For the past several years she’s worked closely with experts in fire ecology to develop ways for homeowners to protect their property from fires. What she’s learned will help others.



For more information about how to protect your home from fires, visit defensiblespace.org