LA Times Today: New H5N1 bird flu variant found in Nevada dairy worker as new data show changes in virus

A new strain of the bird flu virus that has already killed one person has now been detected in herds of dairy cows in Nevada. Until now, this particular strain had only been associated with birds and poultry. And it’s one of the reasons the price of eggs has been so high.



L.A. Times reporter Susanne Rust joined Lisa McRee to put all of the separate pieces together.