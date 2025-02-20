The world of leg lengthening surgery

When people want to get taller, they wind up on Dr. Kevin Debiparshad’s operating table for limb lengthening surgery.



What might seem crazy to many — cosmetic limb lengthening — is a growing business for Debiparshad, Dr. D to patients and staff, who handles more than 100 cases a year. His patients have included tech bros, finance guys, social media influencers, athletes, actors and a well-known musician.



There are possible complications of limb lengthening surgery, including rare cases of blood clots traveling to the lungs — which Debiparshad said hasn’t happened to his patients. And critics say there are no long-term studies documenting the effect of the surgery on people as they age.





For many though, the costly, painful procedure is worth the risk.







“Very similar to why people might do other cosmetic procedures, like rhinoplasty, or breast augmentation or botox,” 43-year-old Debiparshad said, “I think it’s just to feel more comfortable in your skin.”