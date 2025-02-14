LA Times Today: Man used Jackie Robinson contracts to steal millions from investors. Then he fled to Russia seeking asylum

In the coming years, sports memorabilia is expected top $200 billion in global sales.



But one key piece of baseball history is off the market right now and is instead in the hands of U.S. marshals: the contract signed by Jackie Robinson, breaking baseball’s color barrier.



L.A. Times reporter Steve Henson talked with Spectrum’s Kate Cagle about this story.