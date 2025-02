Heavy mudslides and flooding shut down PCH

A massive amount of flooding and mudslides was unleashed onto the Pacific Coast Highway as an atmospheric river storm slammed into the region Thursday, sweeping an fire department vehicle off the iconic coastal road and prompting an indefinite closure of a the highway from roughly Santa Monica to the Malibu Pier.