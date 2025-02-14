REVIEW - Captain America: Brave New World shield popcorn bucket

“Captain America: Brave New World” flew into theaters this week, and so did a brand new popcorn bucket.



The AMC exclusive shield bucket might not be made of vibranium, but it does have room for a whole lot of snacks.



Our intrepid popcorn bucket expert, Mark Potts, ventured out to his nearest AMC to get his hands on the vessel. Here’s his review.



