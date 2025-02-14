Advertisement
VIDEO | 01:10
REVIEW - Captain America: Brave New World shield popcorn bucket
By Mark E. PottsSenior Editor for Video 
“Captain America: Brave New World” flew into theaters this week, and so did a brand new popcorn bucket.

The AMC exclusive shield bucket might not be made of vibranium, but it does have room for a whole lot of snacks.

Our intrepid popcorn bucket expert, Mark Potts, ventured out to his nearest AMC to get his hands on the vessel. Here’s his review.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

