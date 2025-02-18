‘When The Smoke Clears’

Desperate for relief they can’t find at home, two first responders battling PTSD and depression travel to Mexico to undergo psychedelic therapy using medicines prohibited by U.S. law.

Firefighters are hailed as heroes, rushing into danger with unwavering bravery and a steadfast commitment to save lives. When wildfires recently blazed through L.A., thousands of firefighters rushed to protect lives and homes. First responders do everything in their power to help us when we need them most, but are we doing everything in ours to help them?



That question haunted Misha, after witnessing first responders attempt to save her father from a tragic fall, and learning that for many of them, the cries of grieving families helplessly standing by — like her own — leave deeper scars than the emergencies themselves.



After her father’s death, Misha developed PTSD, and her treatment-resistant depression worsened. When pharmaceutical medications failed her, she found some relief in psychedelic therapy. She began to wonder — how do first responders cope with the trauma they endure, including the pain she may have unknowingly added? Could the same psychedelic medicines that offered her some relief help them heal as well?



Firefighters face an alarmingly high suicide rate, with one-third of first responders developing PTSD or depression. Their relentless exposure to trauma and the immense pressure of their professions, coupled with a work culture of stoicism and fear of stigma, often prevents them from seeking help. Many need far better mental health support.



We hope this film sheds light on their unseen emotional burdens and explores alternative modes of healing. Psychedelics remain controversial due to political, historical and cultural stigma. By sharing the stories of two first responders, Mike and Lisa, we hope this film sparks meaningful conversations about the access to and effectiveness of alternative treatments and provides an intimate glimpse into what psychedelic healing can truly look and feel like.

