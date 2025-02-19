LA Times Today: FEMA doubles down on its decision to not test soil as part of wildfire cleanup

When President Donald Trump toured the Palisades, he resisted the idea of delaying the cleanup to address hazardous waste. And just last week the federal government announced it will not order soil tests after the burned lots are cleared of debris. The news has people worried about lingering contamination.



L.A. Times environmental reporter Tony Briscoe is following the story.