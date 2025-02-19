LA Times Today: Japanese Americans returned from prison camps 80 years ago to face one of the country’s ‘greatest swindles’

After the attack on Pearl Harbor, 120,000 Japanese Americans were sent away from their homes and businesses and locked up in incarceration camps. When they returned home in 1945, they often found their homes and possessions stolen or auctioned off.



L.A. Times columnist Patt Morrison calls it one of the United States’ “greatest swindles” that has impacted the generations that came after.