Advertisement
VIDEO | 05:12
LA Times Today: NASA launches Europa Clipper to see if Jupiter’s icy moon has ingredients for life
Science & Medicine

LA Times Today: NASA launches Europa Clipper to see if Jupiter’s icy moon has ingredients for life

Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

It was a history making launch -- when NASA’s Europa Clipper embarked on its long five-year voyage to Jupiter. The $5 billion spacecraft is the largest ever built for a mission headed to another planet.

It’s goal? To find alien life.

L.A. Times reporter Noah Haggerty is following its journey and joined Lisa McRee with more.
Science & MedicineLA Times Today
Advertisement