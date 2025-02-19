LA Times Today: NASA launches Europa Clipper to see if Jupiter’s icy moon has ingredients for life

It was a history making launch -- when NASA’s Europa Clipper embarked on its long five-year voyage to Jupiter. The $5 billion spacecraft is the largest ever built for a mission headed to another planet.



It’s goal? To find alien life.



L.A. Times reporter Noah Haggerty is following its journey and joined Lisa McRee with more.