The first African-American firefighter in Pasadena

In 1952, Wilfred Duncan became the first African-American firefighter in Pasadena—and later, its first African-American captain. Number four out of 13 siblings, he grew up in Pasadena and later lived in Altadena. He struggled to join the fire department, taking the entrance exam three times before finally being hired. Despite his high scores, he was reportedly told the reason he wasn’t hired was because of his race. He is remembered for his calm demeanor, quiet manner and kind character, as well as his efforts to pave the way for other firefighters of color. Duncan passed away in 2003 and is survived by his daughter, Andrea Duncan. Video by Rebecca Castillo