LA Times Today: L.A. Art Show honors wildfire first responders, resilience of artists

The L.A. Art Show is celebrating its 30th anniversary at the convention center this weekend.



This year’s show includes work from several artists who lost their work in the fires, Including acrylic artist Eric Zammit whose home and studio were destroyed.



And for opening night, renowned artist Robert Vargas created a live mural to honor the heroic work of the first responders who battled the wildfires.