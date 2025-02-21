LA Times Today: L.A. wildfires up the pressure on California’s insurance commissioner over industry ties

When State Farm insurance wanted an emergency rate hike of 22 percent after the wildfires, state insurance commissioner Ricardo Lara rejected it.



Since taking office, Lara has been trying to resolve the state’s ongoing home insurance crisis. But he’s been criticized for being too close to the insurance industry.



L.A. Times’ reporter Laurence Darmiento has been covering the story.