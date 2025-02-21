Advertisement
A Tiny Car Museum that has spanned three generations of a family
A Tiny Car Museum that has spanned three generations of a family

The Nash Metropolitan is one of those quirky little cars that just makes you smile. Built between 1954 and 1962, it was designed as a small, fuel-efficient “commuter car” long before that was even a thing.

By Tom Carroll
Jimmy Valentine fell in love with a ‘61 Metropoltion and eventually opened the Metropolitan Pit Stop in Valley Village in 1975. The front half is a free museum dedicated to this compact car and the back half is a parts warehouse and garage that works exclusively on Mets. The Pit Stop is celebrating 50 years of business this year, as Jimmy’s daughter, June, and grandson, Justin continue to push the family legacy forward, so Tom Carroll stopped by to see the museum and chat about family business. #latimes
Tom Carroll

Tom Carroll is a content creator for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times in 2022, he created, produced and hosted the web series “Tom Explores Los Angeles.” He has produced stories for NPR and Gimlet. A fourth-generation Southern Californian, he is a graduate of Occidental College and the University of Southern California.

