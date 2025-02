Marine Species Report Card

The Aquarium of the Pacific has launched a new initiative called the Marine Species Report Card to help educate the public about the diverse marine life along California’s coast.

Tom Carroll visited the Aquarium of the Pacific to learn more about the trends researchers are seeing as they analyze different data sets on marine species and ecosystems. If you want to learn more, the report card is available on the Aquarium’s website.