Mayor Bass Removes LA Fire Chief Crowley Effective Immediately (Full press conference)

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass ousted Fire Chief Kristin Crowley over her handling of the Palisades fire on Friday, adding to the turmoil that has enveloped City Hall.



Bass took that step after publicly ramping up criticism of Crowley in recent days, complaining that she had not heard from the chief until after the fire broke out, while also questioning the chief’s deployment decisions.