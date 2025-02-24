Advertisement
L.A. wildfires up the pressure on California’s insurance commissioner
California

By Laurence Darmiento
 and Albert Brave Tiger Lee
Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara has been grappling with the troubled market for his six years in office, and now his controversial plan to reform it will be put to the test after the costliest wildfires in the state’s history.

Lara’s plan to make homeowners insurance more available gives insurers financial and policy concessions in exchange for a pledge to write more policies in risky neighborhoods.

But consumer groups and others say the commissioner is too close to the insurance industry. Lara disputes the claim and argues that he does not have power to force insurers to write policies.
Laurence Darmiento

Laurence Darmiento covers finance, insurance, aerospace and dealmakers in Southern California for the Los Angeles Times. He joined the paper in 2015 as an assistant business editor and has overseen finance, real estate and Washington business coverage. Previously he had been the managing editor of the Los Angeles Business Journal and was a reporter for the Los Angeles Daily News and other outlets. A New York native, he is an alumnus of Cornell University.

Albert Brave Tiger Lee

Albert Brave Tiger Lee is a Southern California native, son of Korean immigrants, a father and a staff videographer at the Los Angeles Times. His work spans various mediums of visual storytelling and has been recognized for various disciplines including a national Emmy Award for News and Documentary, an RFK Journalism Award, Pictures of the Year International honors, the National Press Photographers Assn.’s Best of Photojournalism Award and Columbia University’s Dart Award.

