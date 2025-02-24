Max Greenfield on the longevity of ‘New Girl’ and rabid new fans

Max Greenfield, known better as Schmidt to legions of “New Girls fans, spoke to Times reporter Nicholas Ducassi about how the show has continued to acquire enthusiastic new fans in the years since its series finale in 2018: “You’re like walking the street in New York and some, like, 23-year-old girl will run up to me and be like, ‘I WATCHED ALL OF ‘EM!’”



At the SAG Awards, Greenfield and “New Girl” co-star Zooey Deschanel presented the award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series – and slipped in a joke at the expense of Lamorne Morris, who played Winston Bishop on the series.



Deschanel asked Greenfield if he’d seen or spoken to Morris since the show wrapped. “It’s been challenging since, well, you know, the Emmy,” joked Greenfield, in reference to Morris’ #Emmy win for “Fargo.” “Oh, I thought you were gonna say Men’s Fitness,” Deschanel jokingly replied, referencing Morris’ feature in the magazine last year. “No, that too, but so happy for Lamorne,” added Greenfield v.



