Janelle James of ‘Abbott Elementary’ on the potential changes coming to education in the U.S.

Janelle James, who stars as principal Ava Coleman in “Abbott Elementary,” spoke to The Times’ Nicholas Ducassi about the potential changes coming to education in the U.S., including the dismantling of the Department of Education: “I think a lot of people forget that children grow up to be people…I don’t know why you would make it harder for that to happen in their infancy.”



James was nominated for the the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series for her work in “Abbott Elementary.”