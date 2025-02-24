Gary Oldman: ‘You gotta have a laugh... Otherwise, you shoot yourself’

“You gotta have a laugh…Otherise, you shoot yourself,” replied Academy Award winner Gary Oldman when asked by Times reporter Nicholas Ducassi about the role of art and artists in a world on fire. Oldman was nominated for the SAG Award for Best Actor in a Drama Series for playing Jackson Lamb in the Apple TV+ series “Slow Horses.”
Nicholas Ducassi is an audience editor for Entertainment and Arts at the Los Angeles Times. He has interviewed artists at the Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and more, including Eva Longoria, Seth Meyers, America Ferrera, Henry Winkler, Helen Mirren and Jamie Lee Curtis. His videos have garnered more than 100 million views and nominations from the Television Academy and the L.A. Press Club.