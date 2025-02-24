Gary Oldman: ‘You gotta have a laugh... Otherwise, you shoot yourself’

“You gotta have a laugh…Otherise, you shoot yourself,” replied Academy Award winner Gary Oldman when asked by Times reporter Nicholas Ducassi about the role of art and artists in a world on fire. Oldman was nominated for the SAG Award for Best Actor in a Drama Series for playing Jackson Lamb in the Apple TV+ series “Slow Horses.”



