The must-see stops on your spiritual journey in Ojai

Spiritual seekers have flocked to Ojai Valley for more than a century on a quest for truth, wisdom and self knowledge. In the area’s many meditation centers, esoteric libraries, pilgrimage sites and awe-inspiring natural spaces, modern day visitors can follow in their footsteps.