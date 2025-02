Luke Newton on ‘Bridgerton’ fame and life as a heartthrob

Luke Newton spoke to The Times about his “Bridgerton” fame, his first love (theatre) and his newfound life as a heartthrob. Newton was nominated for the @sagawards for Best Ensemble in a Drama Series alongside his “Bridgerton” castmates for playing Colin Bridgerton.