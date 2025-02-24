A long list of legends helped Courtney B. Vance along the way
James Earl Jones, Meryl Streep, and more. Courtney B. Vance shares the long list of legends who helped him along the way.
- Share via
James Earl Jones. Cecily Tyson. Meryl Streep. Moses Gunn. Natalie Cole: Legendary actor Courtney B. Vance shared the long list of legends who helped him along the way in life and his career with The Times’ @ducassi while on the carpet of the SAG Awards (who preempted Vance saying his wife, Angela Bassett).
Vance also serves as President and Chairman of the Board of the SAG-AFTRA Foundation.
Vance also serves as President and Chairman of the Board of the SAG-AFTRA Foundation.