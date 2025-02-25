LA Times Today: As global plastic production grows, so does the concentration of microplastics in our brains

We know that microplastics are everywhere – in our food, our water and yes, even in our bodies. But over the years, as the production of plastic has grown, scientists have found alarming increases in microplastics in our brains.



L.A. Times investigative reporter Susanne Rust has been following the story.