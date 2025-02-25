LA Times Today: The Black Dahlia mystery: Wild theories, enduring myths and a long-overlooked suspect

Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



The most famous unsolved murder in Los Angeles is a gruesome crime that has been the basis for films, TV shows, documentaries and podcasts for decades: the Black Dahlia murder. A young woman was found dead in south L.A, mutilated by what seemed like a steady surgical hand.



L.A. Times reporter Christopher Goffard wrote about the case for his series “Crimes of the Times.”