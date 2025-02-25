LA Times Today: Bass says LAFD Chief Crowley failed to warn her about fire risk

The fight began before the flames were out, and now Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has terminated L.A. Fire Department Chief Kristin Crowley in the aftermath of the deadly wildfires. Bass says Crowley was removed from her position because firefighters were sent home rather than being deployed when the fires broke out.



L.A. Times reporter Dakota Smith covers city hall and joined Lisa McRee to explain what happened.