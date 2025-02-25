Nobody wanted* to break into Hollywood more than a young Jackie Tohn

*Nobody wanted* to break into Hollywood more than “Nobody Wants This”’s Jackie Tohn. Tohn shared her adorable story with The Times while on the carpet on the (and taught us all a new word in the process!)
Nicholas Ducassi is an audience editor for Entertainment and Arts at the Los Angeles Times. He has interviewed artists at the Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and more, including Eva Longoria, Seth Meyers, America Ferrera, Henry Winkler, Helen Mirren and Jamie Lee Curtis. His videos have garnered more than 100 million views and nominations from the Television Academy and the L.A. Press Club.