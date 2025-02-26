LA Times Today: Cal Fire’s predictions didn’t foresee the Altadena inferno. Now it’s changing its fire-hazard maps
When wildfire ripped through Altadena, Cal Fire had maps that showed most of the city was not at a very high fire hazard risk, yet 17 people died and more than 9,000 structures were destroyed in that fire. Now those maps have been redrawn.
L.A. Times reporter Noah Haggerty has been covering this story.
