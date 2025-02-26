Advertisement
VIDEO | 05:37
LA Times Today: On a Crenshaw Boulevard corner, old gives way to new, but it stays in the family
California

LA Times Today: On a Crenshaw Boulevard corner, old gives way to new, but it stays in the family

Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

It sits in a corner of the city that has long been overlooked by conventional developers: a little corner lot in south L.A., that’s been owned by a family there for decades.

They saw a need for a housing in the neighborhood. But when the big developers showed no interest, they decided to do it themselves.
CaliforniaLA Times Today
Advertisement