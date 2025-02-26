LA Times Today: On a Crenshaw Boulevard corner, old gives way to new, but it stays in the family
It sits in a corner of the city that has long been overlooked by conventional developers: a little corner lot in south L.A., that’s been owned by a family there for decades.
They saw a need for a housing in the neighborhood. But when the big developers showed no interest, they decided to do it themselves.
