LA Times Today: Despite rumors of a massive immigration sweep in Los Angeles, numbers don’t add up

Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



A raid by immigration agents in Chicago was one of many carried out across the U.S. last month. The Trump administration is frustrated by the recent slowdown in arrests, even reassigning a top official over the pace of deportations.



L.A. Times immigration reporter Rachel Uranga has been covering this story.