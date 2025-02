The story behind the peacocks at Hollywood Forever

Curious about the peafowl at Hollywood Forever Cemetery? Deeply beloved by staff and visitors, the birds are known for their vibrance and for bringing comfort to mourners. They roam the grounds freely and love to snack on blueberries. Rebecca Castillo stopped by to learn more--and made a surprising discovery about their lineage.