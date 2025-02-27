LA Times Today: Fire debris is washing up on L.A.’s beaches. County officials warn the public to steer clear

Charred wood, plastic, chemicals and heavy metals were all part of the debris from the wildfires that washed out to the ocean during the rainstorms. Now, some of that sludge is washing back up on southland beaches. But officials say they’re not going to do a cleanup to remove it.



To explain why, Lisa McRee talked to L.A. Times reporter Corrine Purtill.