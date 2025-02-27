LA Times Today: The most anticipated video games of 2025

Sometimes we need an escape from the realities of daily life, and one way to do that is with video games. This year is already shaping up to be a big year for gamers.



We’ll see the return of some old favorites, including “Grand Theft Auto,” which turns 28 years old this year.



L.A. Times game critic Todd Martens brought his list of favorites.