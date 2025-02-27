LA Times Today: Three years in, Ukrainian in L.A. hopes for an end to war

This week marks three years since Russia invaded Ukraine. As the violence rages on, President Donald Trump is criticizing Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy, calling him a “dictator” and falsely claiming he was responsible for starting the war.



Many Ukrainians living here have a much different opinion.



Victoria Pidlisetska is one of them. She fled to Los Angeles with her child after the war started. Now, she feels threatened here in the U.S. Victoria joined Lisa McRee to explain.