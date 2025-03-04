Advertisement
Finding the cremated remains of loved ones in homes destroyed by wildfire
By David Wharton
Volunteer archaeologists working with the Alta Heritage Foundation use specially trained dogs to help locate where urns once held the ashes of people who had been cremated.
David Wharton

David Wharton has filled an array of roles – covering the courts, entertainment, sports and the second Persian Gulf War – since starting as a Los Angeles Times intern in 1982. His work has been honored by organizations such as the Society for Features Journalism and Associated Press Sports Editors and has been anthologized in “Best American Sports Writing.” He has also been nominated for an Emmy and has written two books, including “Conquest,” an inside look at USC football during the Pete Carroll era.

