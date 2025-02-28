LA Times Today: Oscar best picture race is a free-for-all

Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



The Oscars will be awarded on Sunday. And this year’s nominees for best picture are all over the place.



From a Spanish-language musical about a transgender drug cartel leader, to the Cinderella story of a Brooklyn sex worker, to the shenanigans of electing a new pope – it’s anybody’s guess at this point.



L.A. Times awards columnist Glenn Whipp is here to make the case for each nominee, and assess their odds of winning.