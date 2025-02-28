LA Times Today: Oscar best picture race is a free-for-all
The Oscars will be awarded on Sunday. And this year’s nominees for best picture are all over the place.
From a Spanish-language musical about a transgender drug cartel leader, to the Cinderella story of a Brooklyn sex worker, to the shenanigans of electing a new pope – it’s anybody’s guess at this point.
L.A. Times awards columnist Glenn Whipp is here to make the case for each nominee, and assess their odds of winning.
