Feeling betrayed, this Ukrainian in L.A. plans to return to her homeland -- and war zone
Three years ago, L.A. Times reader Victoria Pidlisetska shared her family’s experience living in Ukraine during the war. Now, with U.S. support for her homeland wavering, she feels betrayed and plans to return.
Click here to read Victoria Pidlisetka’s letter. Visit latimes.com/hearmeout for more videos in our “Hear Me Out” series.
