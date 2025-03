The fire station that became a bar

L.A. Fire Station 56 was built in 1924 on Rowena Avenue, near the border of Silver Lake and Atwater Village. It closed as a fire station in 1989 and moved to a new location just across the street. The old station sat dormant for many years, until it was bought, restored and reopened as a restaurant and bar called The Edendale in 2001. Rebecca Castillo visited to learn more about the building’s storied past.