Marissa Bode thanks all of the ‘Wicked’ fans who’ve cheered her on along the way

“Thank you for supporting me,” “Wicked” star Marisa Bode says to her fans on the red carpet of the Oscars. “I never in my wildest dreams would actually, actually think I would be here today. So, thank you for following the journey and just being here.”



“Wicked” is nominated for ten Oscars, including #BestPicture.