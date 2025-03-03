Ava DuVernay: ‘Make the film that’s in your heart’

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



“Make the film that’s in your heart,” Ava DuVernay told The Times’ Ducassi when asked what she tells early-career filmmakers who may be intimidated by the economic challenges of entering the film industry right now.



“I advise people who are interested in film and emerging filmmakers who are just getting started to not look at the market or the industry. Make the film that’s in your heart. Make the best film that you can make. That’s what I did in the early years. That’s what all the independent filmmakers that you love did. They just made their film and asserted their voice and let the industry and the market catch up.”