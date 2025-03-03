LAFD Captain Erik Scott: L.A.’s ‘long road to recovery’ after the wildfires ‘is happening’

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



“Los Angeles is really known for being resilient, and the long road to recovery is happening,” LAFD Fire Captain Erik Scott told The Times’ Ducassi on the red carpet of the #Oscars.



Later, during the ceremony, the Oscars paid special tribute to first responders and firefighters who battled the devastating January Los Angeles wildfires.



Several members of the Los Angeles Fire Department received a rousing standing ovation from the star-studded crowd when they came out on stage about midway through the ceremony.



Then noting that there are some jokes “that I’m not even brave enough to tell,” O’Brien stepped aside for the members to deliver the barbs. “And everyone in the audience has to laugh,” he demanded. “These are heroes!”



The ribbing began. After O’Brien praised Scott (“Damn, best delivery of the night!”), LAFD pilot Jonith Johnson said, “To play Bob Dylan, Timothée Chalamet learned how to sing. In fact, his singing was so good he almost lost the part.”



“On behalf of all of Los Angeles, thank you for all that you do,” host Conan O’Brien said to the first responders.



