The Original Pantry Cafe closes after over 100 years

The Original Pantry Cafe closed its doors for the last time, marking the end of a 101-year-old institution. Customers queued up for hours, spurred on by nostalgia and eager to squeeze in one last meal at the downtown L.A. diner. It was once known for being the place to go during a late night or an early morning, before COVID forced an end to its 24-hour service and brought on more limited hours. Video by Rebecca Castillo.