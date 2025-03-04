LA Times Today: All the best and worst moments of the 2025 Oscars, as they happened
Conan O’Brien hosted the Academy Awards last night, bringing an eventful awards season to a close.
The show has generally been well received and featured show stopping musical performances, surprise wins and a few new Oscars records.
L.A. Times awards columnist Glenn Whipp is here to break it all down.
